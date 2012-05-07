Bonnie Raitt to Perform at Santa Barbara Bowl in September

Bonnie Raitt will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, with special guest Mavis Staples. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 12.

2012 is shaping up to be the year of Bonnie Raitt with her latest release, Slipstream (Redwing Records), which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, marking the nine-time Grammy winner’s highest charting album and best sales week in nearly two decades.

The album came in at No. 1 on the Billboard Independent Album Chart, No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Internet Album Chart. The album’s title is very significant for Raitt; Slipstream isn’t just a beautiful sounding word, but an indication of her place in the music community.

“I’m in the slipstream of all these styles of music,” she said. “I’m so inspired and so proud to continue these traditions, whether it’s reggae or soul or blues. I’m in the slipstream of those who came before me, and I’m leaving one for those behind me. I’m holding up the traditions of the music that I love.”

National Public Radio praised Slipstream as “vital and fresh ... beautiful,” a sentiment echoed by Rolling Stone, who in a four-star review called the album “mood music with a razor edge.” Entertainment Weekly raves, “Superb ... she slips her purring voice into every song like a letter going into an envelope addressed just to you.”

Raitt’s reinvented version of Gerry Rafferty’s hit “Right Down the Line” is the first single from Slipstream and has “just the right note of rueful worldly wisdom — and on her guitar solo, she shreds” (Rolling Stone). Raitt will be accompanied by her longtime touring band of James “Hutch” Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums) and George Marinelli (guitar), with the new addition of Mike Finnigan (Joe Cocker, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Etta James, Jimi Hendrix) on keyboards.

A lifelong activist, Raitt also provides benefit tickets for charity at every concert, and as well invites local non-profit organizations to share information about their work with concertgoers. Click here for more information on Special Benefit Seating.

In Staples’ latest album, You Are Not Alone, the legendary vocalist added a remarkable new chapter to a historic career. Staples is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and a National Heritage Fellowship Award recipient. VH1 named her one of the 100 Greatest Women of Rock and Roll, and Rolling Stone listed her as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Don’t miss your chance to see Raitt at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $40 to $74, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office or Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.