Family Left Homeless by Sunday Night Fire

Garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene in Vandenberg Village

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 7, 2012 | 4:24 p.m.

Investigators are continuing to look for the cause of a fire that forced a Vandenberg Village family from their home Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze at a residence in the 500 block of Mercury Avenue was reported by a neighbor just after 8:30 p.m., said fire Engineer/Inspector Russ Sechler.

The first firefighters on scene found the home’s garage engulfed in flames, which were beginning to penetrate the house, Sechler said. It took about 15 minutes to knock down the blaze, he said.

Two adults and three children who were at home when the fire broke out safely exited the structure, Sechler said, adding that there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Engines from three county stations responded to the blaze, along with a unit from the Lompoc Fire Department.

“The house was in bad enough condition that the Red Cross had to be called to provide overnight shelter for the residents,” Sechler said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

