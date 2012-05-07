Community Invited to Garden, Landscape Workshop in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department and Recreation & Parks Department are partnering with Engel & Gray Inc., a local producer of premium Harvest Blend compost, to present a Garden and Landscape Workshop.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 12, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. in Santa Maria.

Whether you are a landscape professional or a backyard amateur gardener, visit to discover how to improve your yard and landscape through the use of compost, water conservation techniques and less toxic pest controls. Free compost and vegetable transplants will be available, so bring a bucket or bin.

Representatives from the City of Santa Maria, Harvest Blend, Ewing Irrigation and Farm Supply will be present to share ideas and answer questions on compost uses and benefits, water conservation techniques for lawn and garden, and how to plan and lay out a successful garden.

This event is free to all attendees, and door prizes will be awarded, so join us and BYOP (bring your own pail) to take home some Harvest Blend compost for your yard or garden.

For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.