Gayle Cummings Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

The educational psychologist brings more than 30 years of experience

Gayle Cummings has recently joined the Board of Directors of Jodi House, a local nonprofit that helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

Cummings is a licensed educational psychologist and credentialed school psychologist with more than 30 years of experience.

She has authored an interpretive manual for educational legislative guidelines, and created an educational curriculum for a private preschool.

She has also devised a research model of psycholinguistic acquisition for students with visual impairment, and served as a consultant to UC San Diego for research with children diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Board of Directors for Jodi House.