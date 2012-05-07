Letter to the Editor: SB Police Raiding Pot Shops for the Money

When Sgt. Riley Harwood talks about closing “illegal” dispensaries, he neglects to mention the true reason the Santa Barbara police have taken an interest in marijuana.

There is no “justice” reason for these closures, which is to say that people in Santa Barbara will be no safer after these raids.

The reason Santa Barbara police are dedicated to busting pot shops is greed. The Santa Barbara cops are expecting a big payday from property and cash seizures. Since they cannot directly collect such money, they bring the Drug Enforcement Administration in as partners and get a healthy cut (70 percent) of whatever financial proceeds the DEA collects.

Instead of protecting Santa Barbara from child molesters, burglars, rapists, drunk drivers, armed robbers and other serious crimes, these feckless law men waste manpower chasing marijuana for asset-forfeiture money. Instead of catching a child molester, they are going after medical marijuana dealers. Instead of catching a drunk driver, they are out to stop a pot smoker.

Make no mistake: The Santa Barbara police are fully responsible for these federal marijuana raids.

Ralph Givens

Daly City