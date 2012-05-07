Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara SC Girls U17 Red Team Wins Cal South State Cup

The team now advances to the regional playoffs June 13-17 in Denver

By Edward Bonn for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club | May 7, 2012 | 2:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Girls U17 Red Team played the Laguna Niguel SC on Saturday for the prestigious Cal South State Cup Championship held in Pomona.

The girls, led by coach Brian Zeiganhagen (“Ziggy”), scored early, in the fifth minute, when Gabby Koepenick scored with an assist by Megan Flynn. In the 27th minute, Tiana Bonn scored with another assist from Flynn.

Laguna Niguel scored midway into the second half, but in the 88th minute Flynn beat several defenders for a goal, and in the 89th minute Tania Rosales scored after beating a couple defenders for a resounding 4-1 victory. With an almost impenetrable defense and a dominating midfield, Santa Barbara took early control of the game and never felt threatened by Laguna Niguel SC.

The team has scored 18 goals and allowed only five over the course of three weekends. The team won its pool with a 3-0 record. In the quarterfinal they beat the South Bay Gunners 2-0. This win was a pivotal moment for these young ladies. Many of these girls were on the team from last year when the South Bay Gunners took the title.

In the semifinal game, AC Brea G94 didn’t have a chance. Santa Barbara took control in the beginning of the game and never faltered. They won 2-0, earning a trip to the final.

The team now moves on to the regional playoffs June 13-17 in Denver.

The team consists of girls from five high schools in the area — Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Laguna Blanca and Bishop Garcia Diego. This was a great win to bring back to Santa Barbara and a wonderful way to end the season, especially for the one senior player, Lauren Schmidt, who has been with Santa Barbara SC for many years.

Roster: Megan Flynn, Tiana Bonn, Tania Rosales, Gabby Koepenick, Olivia Hart, Sasha Alexander, Piper Lovegreen, Riley Klobucher, Bailey Costigan, Bailey Gore, Alex Camarillo, Libby Brymer, Amanda Garcia, Mackenzie Rios, Hanna Gately, Lauren Schmidt, Megan and Melissa Maguire.

— Edward Bonn represents the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.

