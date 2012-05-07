Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Woman Arrested, Boyfriend Treated for Head Wounds

Police say argument at apartment on San Pascual Street escalated into physical altercation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 7, 2012 | 6:30 p.m.

Maria Isabel Campos
Maria Isabel Campos

A 31-year-old Santa Barbara woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly smashed a water glass over her boyfriend’s head and bit him, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at an apartment on the 600 block of San Pascual Street where the couple live, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The pair, who work together, began arguing Monday morning, and when the 30-year-old man attempted to leave, his girlfriend, Maria Isabel Campos, blocked his exit, Harwood said.

“She prevented his attempts to leave the residence by blocking the door with her body for about 20-30 minutes during their argument,” Harwood said. “The victim avoided a physical confrontation throughout that time. However, when he reached for a cell phone to call 911, the suspect struck him on the head with a 1/2 full glass of water.

“The victim then took the phone and pushed past the suspect and exited the residence, which is when she bit him.”

The victim suffered two lacerations to the head that required stitches, and a bite on his right arm, Harwood said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m., and took Campos into custody.

She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and batter, Harwood said. Her bail was set at $50,000.

The male victim, whose name was withheld by police because this is a domestic-violence case, was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

