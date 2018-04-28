Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara to Host Acclaimed Instructor Hiroshi Ikeda Shihan

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara’s premiere nonprofit Aikido organization, will again be hosting the internationally acclaimed Aikido instructor Hiroshi Ikeda Shihan for a five-day Summer Aikido Seminar, an extension, at Ikeda’s request, from the 2012 seminar’s three-day length.

The seminar, which attracted nearly 40 individuals last year from as far as New York, is expected to attract a far greater number of visitors from more distant locations after the success of the previous event.

“Ikeda Shihan is a gifted instructor and Aikido-ist, who believes that Aikido students should have the opportunity to train freely across affiliations,” said Lia Suzuki Sensei, a 30-year Aikido veteran who started AKSB in 1999. “It’s an honor to host someone who has committed himself to uniting Aikido practitioners and raising the standard of Aikido in the U.S.”

This year, Ikeda Shihan has asked that Suzuki Sensei join him in the instruction at the seminar.

“It is a great honor to have an instructor and practitioner of his caliber come to our dojo, let alone be invited to teach alongside him,” says a humbled Lia Suzuki Sensei.

Summer Aikido Seminar

The seminar will be held June 5-9, opening at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the dojo training facility, 121A E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara. In addition to Aikido classes, AKSB will organize fellowship with traditional “Kampai” (or toasts) and communal meals between classes at local eateries.

For information, click here or call 805.870.5437.

— Jeremy Mckay represents Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara.