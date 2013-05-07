Assemblyman Das Williams Co-Chairs Prayer Breakfast

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will join legislators for the 52nd Annual California Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Williams is co-chair of the event. State Sen. Ted Gaines will also serve as co-chair.

“My faith guides me in everything I do,” Williams said. “I look forward to sharing fellowship with my legislative colleagues and finding common ways that we can best serve our constituents and each other.”

Patrick Gelsinger, chief executive officer at VMware, a software company based in Palo Alto that is one of Fortune Magazine’s top 100 fastest-growing companies, will speak at the event. Gelsinger is the author of the book The Juggling Act: Bringing Balance to Your Faith, Family and Work.

He and his wife, Linda, have been married for more than 30 years and have four grown children.

Williams is a Christian who is passionate about equality and social justice. One of God’s callings, he said, is to protect the Earth’s environment and its people, through a spirit of unity, togetherness and empowerment.

Williams approaches his legislative work through the spirit of peace and collaboration, recalling the words of Catholic writer, mystic and Monk Thomas Merton: “We are not at peace with others because we are not at peace with ourselves, and we are not at peace with ourselves because we are not at peace with God.”

The event will take place at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento from 6:45 to 8:45 a.m. Thursday. For more information, call 916.651.4001 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.