Caring and Sharing Nonprofit Event Coming to Calle Real Center

The second annual Caring and Sharing is coming to the Calle Real Center in Goleta.

Mark your calendars for June 1. From noon to 3 p.m. at the Calle Real Shopping Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues, will be transformed into a “nonprofit” showcase and neighborhood Block Party.

Most of the merchants in the center will be sharing their storefronts with a wide variety of nonprofits, allowing them a venue to show the public just what it is that makes these nonprofit organizations so valuable to our community.

Not just an educational opportunity, there will be fun activities and a party atmosphere for the whole family, including music, two photo booths, three bounce castles, balloon animals, a fire truck courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire and an ambulance from American Medical Response, animal rescue and adoptions, food sampling from participating restaurants and much more.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will also have a booth, as will Noozhawk, which will have its mascot, Scoop, on hand. Support is also provided by Sidekick Creative, the UPS Store and FedEx Office, and The Front Page.

Last year, more than 45 storefronts participated and hundreds of parents and kids came by to lend their support to their favorite nonprofit group.

Help make this second annual Caring and Sharing event an even bigger success by coming out to the Calle Real Center from noon to 3 p.m. June 1.

Some of the nonprofits signed up to participate are the American Heart Association, the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society, Girls Inc., the Tri-County Arthritis Foundation, Casa de la Raza-CALM, Casa Esperanza, the Page Youth Center, the Goleta Library/Friends of the Goleta Library, the American Cancer Society — Relay for Life, Warm Hearts Cold Noses, Challengers, sbSNAP.org, the Down Syndrome, Peer Buddies, the Mental Wellness Association, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc., United Way, Greyhound Rescue, K-9 Pals, Second Chance Cats, Cocker Rescue, Santa Barbara Animal Rescue, the Red Cross, the Isla Vista YMCA, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Fairview Gardens, Food from the Heart, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and many more.

Presented by the Calle Real Merchants Association. For more information, contact: Glenn Avolio at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.886.5438.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.