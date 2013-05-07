Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Caring and Sharing Nonprofit Event Coming to Calle Real Center

By Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Merchants Association | May 7, 2013 | 12:07 p.m.

The second annual Caring and Sharing is coming to the Calle Real Center in Goleta.

Mark your calendars for June 1. From noon to 3 p.m. at the Calle Real Shopping Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues, will be transformed into a “nonprofit” showcase and neighborhood Block Party.

Most of the merchants in the center will be sharing their storefronts with a wide variety of nonprofits, allowing them a venue to show the public just what it is that makes these nonprofit organizations so valuable to our community.

Not just an educational opportunity, there will be fun activities and a party atmosphere for the whole family, including music, two photo booths, three bounce castles, balloon animals, a fire truck courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire and an ambulance from American Medical Response, animal rescue and adoptions, food sampling from participating restaurants and much more.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will also have a booth, as will Noozhawk, which will have its mascot, Scoop, on hand. Support is also provided by Sidekick Creative, the UPS Store and FedEx Office, and The Front Page.

Last year, more than 45 storefronts participated and hundreds of parents and kids came by to lend their support to their favorite nonprofit group.

Help make this second annual Caring and Sharing event an even bigger success by coming out to the Calle Real Center from noon to 3 p.m. June 1.

Some of the nonprofits signed up to participate are the American Heart Association, the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society, Girls Inc., the Tri-County Arthritis Foundation, Casa de la Raza-CALM, Casa Esperanza, the Page Youth Center, the Goleta Library/Friends of the Goleta Library, the American Cancer Society — Relay for Life, Warm Hearts Cold Noses, Challengers, sbSNAP.org, the Down Syndrome, Peer Buddies, the Mental Wellness Association, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc., United Way, Greyhound Rescue, K-9 Pals, Second Chance Cats, Cocker Rescue, Santa Barbara Animal Rescue, the Red Cross, the Isla Vista YMCA, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Fairview Gardens, Food from the Heart, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and many more.

Presented by the Calle Real Merchants Association. For more information, contact: Glenn Avolio at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.886.5438.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 