Looking Good Santa Barbara Announces Recipients of Spirit of Service Awards

Looking Good Santa Barbara is proud to announce the honorees of the Eighth Annual Spirit of Service Community Recognition Program, who will be acknowledged at an awards luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

The Spirit of Service program honors those in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse and recycle) and contributing to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

The 2013 award recipients are:

» Sansum Clinic (Pesetas Location) — Waste Reduction Category

» Mary Micallef — Waste Reduction Category

» Dons Net Café & the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition for the SBici Program — Waste Reduction Category

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara — Clean Community Category

» Cristine Collier — Clean Community Category

» Los Prietos Boys Camp & Academy — Clean Community Category

The awards ceremony will be emceed by local KEYT Ventura County Bureau Chief Tracy Lehr. Mayor Helene Schneider will be present to congratulate and honor each award recipient with a Spirit of Service award.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a program of the City of Santa Barbara’s Environmental Services Division. Click here for more information.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is the Looking Good Santa Barbara executive coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.