Santa Barbara School Board Approves Sale of Bonds

The Santa Barbara school board on Tuesday night voted to authorize selling the rest of the district’s general obligation bonds this summer.
The elementary and secondary districts have $20 million and $35 million left to sell, respectively.
The board voted Tuesday to sell the remaining bonds as current interest bonds, versus capital appreciation bonds, which the district used for a previous sale that have higher interests and costs much more to pay back. Even as CIBs, however, the tax rate will increase.
