Santa Barbara School Board Votes to Sell Remaining Bonds

The move will bring in another $55 million for capital improvement projects at campuses throughout the district

The Santa Barbara school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to sell the rest of Measure Q & R general obligation bonds this summer, bringing in another $55 million for Santa Barbara Unified School District projects.

SBUSD will end up repaying $86.3 million to borrow that money, according to estimates drawn up by the district’s consulting firm, Keygent Advisors.

The board decided to issue current interest bonds instead of again using the more controversial capital appreciation bonds, which have a higher repayment rate.

Current interest bonds will cause higher tax rates to property owners in the short term but cost less overall, which is what sealed the deal for board members.

“Personally, I look at the long term and think it’s the right thing to do to make sure taxpayers are paying less for the projects that we have,” board member Kate Parker said. “I just want to make sure they are aware that on an annual basis they will pay more, in order to pay less in the long run.”

Tax rates are already higher than the estimates given to voters in 2010 because of low assessed valuations, according to Joanna Bowes of Keygent.

Even though a school district has no control over tax rates, the fact that they will increase — despite campaign talk that bond sales wouldn’t increase rates — was a sticking point for board member Ed Heron.

He voted for the bond sale along with the other four members, but apologized for the district’s past actions to sell CABs and the message that seemed to promise level tax rates with bond sales.

“I just apologize to everybody we told certain things to and who worked so hard (for the bond measures to pass),” he said.

The district will be going back to voters for more bonds sometime in the future — evidenced by the many unfunded capital projects — and Heron said he hopes the handling of these bonds won’t hurt that effort, adding that there just needed to be a better understanding of how the financing worked.

Despite his misgivings, he said after the meeting that he supported the measure because of the incredible facility needs of the district.

“If we didn’t do this, it would be years and years before we could sell the bonds,” he told Noozhawk. “We have to accept responsibility and move forward. I accept responsibility. We have to do what’s right for the students.”

Board member Pedro Paz said that Heron and other past board members had made the best decision given information they had at the time, and the current board has delved into more details.

“I think this board has taken a lot of care about this decision and making sure we’re good stewards of public money,” he said.

He added that if the board didn’t authorize a bond sale, it most likely would mean an even higher burden for taxpayers in the future, because the school needs aren’t going away.

“It’s truly what people in the community want to see, the schools maintained and improved on over the years, and that’s why the bonds were passed and voted on,” board member Gayle Eidelson said.

Board president Monique Limon reminded the board that the ones most impacted by these improvements — the students — don’t even get to vote, and the costs will be much higher if the district waits another 15 years to make improvements.

Bonds will be sold sometime this summer, whenever the district can get the best deal, Superintendent Dave Cash said.

The district will have to spend 80 percent of the $55 million within three years, which will be no problem given the huge list of projects on the priority list, he said.

Items on the list include libraries for Adams Elementary and Washington Elementary, modernizing Dos Pueblos High’s showers and locker room, replacing fire alarm systems and then more basic campus improvements at schools, such as replacing roofs, repaving asphalt areas, repairing or replacing HVAC systems and making classroom modernizations.

Replacing Dos Pueblos High School’s field and renovating Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium are items that will come back to the board later for further discussion, since there are possibilities for some outside funding.

To read the priority list for elementary school Measure R-funded projects, click here.

To read the priority list for secondary school Measure Q-funded projects, click here.

The board also approved refinancing its Measure V (2000) bonds because interest rates are so low right now, on staff’s recommendation.

