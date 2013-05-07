Santa Barbara Students Earn Dean’s List Status at Washington and Lee University
By Julie Cline for Washington and Lee University | May 7, 2013 | 5:27 p.m.
The following Washington and Lee students have earned Dean’s List status for the recently ended winter term 2013.
» Ellen Gleason of Santa Barbara, a member of the class of 2015 at Washington and Lee University
» Andrew McCaffery of Santa Barbara, a member of the class of 2016 at Washington and Lee University
Dean’s List status at W&L represents a term grade-average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
— Julie Cline represents Washington and Lee University.
