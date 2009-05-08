Essay: Will Cleveland Go All the Way?

There's plenty of talent on the team to win the championship

A lot of sports shows have been talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the championship. I’m a Cavaliers fan, and I think they have a pretty good chance of winning the championship.

LeBron James is a very good in-the-paint player as well as a three-point shooter. Mo Williams is an excellent three-point shooter, probably one of the best on the team.

Then there’s Zydrunas Ilgauskas, he’s an extremely good midrange shooter. He usually makes all of his shots. Anderson Verajao is also a good all-around player. He is especially good in the paint. Last but not least, there’s Wally Szczerbiak. He’s a good all-round player as well.

I just named my favorite players, but there are other excellent players on the team.

— Kelly Biswell is a 13-year-old Santa Barbara Charter School student.