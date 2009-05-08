Jesusita Fire: Chamber of Commerce Compiling List of Emergency Housing

Residents who have housing available for victims are asked to contact the chamber; a list will be published Monday

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is compiling and publishing a list of available emergency rental housing for victims of the Jesusita Fire. The list will be published on the chamber’s Web site, www.sbchamber.org, beginning Monday.

The chamber will have hard copies of the list available in its offices at 924 Anacapa St., or will fax or e-mail copies to fire victims.

Residents who have a house, apartment, RV or guesthouse that can be made available for fire victims are asked to e-mail the chamber at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with information about the property. The chamber will compile the information and make it available to fire victims.

Include as much information as possible about cost, size, contact info, availability, restrictions, pets, furnished, pictures, etc.

— Marcia Reed represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.