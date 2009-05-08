Jesusita Fire: Computer Company Providing Free Support to Victims

Make It Work Inc.'s services include data recovery, network solutions and other assistance with technology

Make It Work Inc. on Friday announced that it will provide free technology service and support to Santa Barbara residents who have lost their homes in the Jesusita Fire, and will extend discounts to all residents affected by the fire.

Make It Work services include data recovery, network solutions and support for computers, mobile devices, and anything that hums, beeps or clicks in the home.

“We were there to help our neighbors get their lives back together after the Tea Fire, and we will be there to help our neighbors through this disaster, doing what we can to make their lives easier,” said Eric David Greenspan, co-founder and CEO of Make It Work. “We began watching this fire moments after flames broke out, and knew we had to take action immediately.”

Make It Work was honored by the Mountain Drive Community Association with a Phoenix Award in April for its assistance to the Tea Fire Recovery Center.

Fire victims can call 877.625.3489 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here to view live video feed of the Jesusita Fire.

— Eric David Greenspan is chairman/CEO of Make It Work Inc.