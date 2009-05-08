Jesusita Fire: Direct Relief Distributing Masks Today

The masks will be available at three locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Direct Relief International will be distributing more masks at the request of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department at three locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The locations are:

» Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

» Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road in Santa Barbara

» Loreto Plaza, corner of State and Las Positas streets in Santa Barbara

The masks we’re distributing are N95 particulate masks, which filter out 95 percent of the particulate matter such as ash that’s in the air. These are particularly invaluable for those with conditions such as asthma and emphysema, the elderly, and those who must be outside for extended periods.

— Jim Prosser is the media relations manager for Direct Relief International.