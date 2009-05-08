Jesusita Fire: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Need of Specific Food Items

No clothing or nonfood donations are being accepted

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking for specific food items needed to help the evacuees of the Jesusita Fire.

Food donations are being accepted at both of the nonprofit organization’s warehouses, at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara and at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The foodbank needs the following items only: small jars of peanut butter, individual size toiletries, individual size box juices, granola bars/power bars, diapers, bottled water and canned meats such as tuna/chicken. Absolutely no clothing or nonfood donations will be accepted.

Call the Santa Barbara warehouse at 805.967.5741 x112 to volunteer or donate.

Emergency funds also are needed. Click here to donate online or call Diane Durst at 805.967.5741 x104.

— Kerry Aller is development and public relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.