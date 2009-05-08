Jesusita Fire: Help Available for Medical-Needs Evacuees

The Jesusita Fire Call Center and the Medical Transport Help Line can help

Resources are available to assist Jesusita Fire evacuees with medical needs, including direct care and medically fragile patients and those residing in group settings such as small homes or larger facilities, who rely on the facility to manage their evacuation.

Some residents living at home may not have care providers immediately available to them. Physicians may be called to assist in directing an appropriate place of care. Choices include temporary hospitalization, placement in skilled nursing facility, relative care or shelter.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is coordinating with area hospitals, ambulance company American Medical Response and nursing facilities with the mandatory and warning evacuation zones for transfer to other facilities within the region.

Residents who are in the warning or mandatory evacuation areas and who need physical assistance with leaving — including residents who don’t have transportation, can’t walk without assistance, depend on medical equipment, require oxygen or have other limitations — should call the Jesusita Fire Call Center at 805.681.5197. Do not call 9-1-1 unless there is a medical emergency.

Residents can also call the Jesusita Fire Medical Transport Help Line at 805.893.5001.

