Jesusita Fire: Nava Provides Insurance Information

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, a member of Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Emergency Council, released insurance resource information on Friday for victims of the Jesusita Fire in Santa Barbara County.

“I want to make sure that everyone who is impacted by the Jesusita Fire has the best possible information and are aware they have the needed resources and assistance during this challenging time,” Nava said. “My office is here to help so we can all get through this together. Many insurance companies are also currently on the scene providing assistance at evacuation centers.”

Nava’s office is providing a comprehensive list of insurance companies to help fire victims file a claim. Additionally, homeowners whose homes have been destroyed or have been forced to evacuate during the Jesusita Fire may be eligible for additional living expenses to cover such things as food and hotel lodging.

Nava also announced Friday that disaster relief legislation is being drafted for victims of the fire.

“My measure will bring much-needed assistance to those who suffer losses and devastation as a result of the Jesusita Fire currently being fought in Santa Barbara County,” Nava said. “Property owners should not be penalized when a natural disaster strikes. The state owes it to its residents and local governments to provide much-needed relief when a disaster occurs.”

The legislation will allow the victims whose homes were damaged in the Jesusita Fire to receive a homeowner’s property tax exemption while their home is being repaired or rebuilt, even if they cannot live in the property during that time. Additionally, it will allow taxpayers to deduct excess disaster losses not compensated for by insurance for up to five years. It will also provide much-needed state reimbursements of local property tax losses to the counties resulting from the downward property tax assessments of properties damaged by the fire.

Additional Living Expenses for Fire Victims

Homeowners may be eligible for reimbursement from their insurance company for ALE because of a mandatory evacuation or damage to a person’s home.

ALE coverage is generally already included in the homeowners’ policy and, therefore, is available after a disaster to help homeowners maintain a normal standard of living while they go through the claims and rebuilding. Businesses also may be eligible for reimbursement because of lost revenue. ALE coverage is guaranteed by law for up to 24 months after a declared disaster, subject to the deductible and policy limits.

ALE typically covers:

» Housing/hotel expenses

» Extra food expenses

» Furniture rental expenses

» Relocation expenses

» Storage expenses

» Telephone installation expenses

» Extra school and work transportation expenses

Homeowners must contact their insurance carrier to be certain as to what is specifically covered by ALE in their policy.

Insurance Company Phone Numbers

Who to call to file a claim:

» Allstate Insurance Group, 800.547.8676

»AIG, 866.342.2045 or 877.244.0304

» American National Property & Casualty Company, 800.333.2860

» American Security Insurance Company, 866.324.6516

» Amica Mutual Insurance Company, 800.242.6422 or 877.972.6422

» Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), 800.672.5246

» Balboa Insurance Group, 888.768.2096

» Chubb Group of Insurance Companies (Federal Insurance Co., Vigilant Insurance Co., Pacific Indemnity Co., Great Northern Insurance Co., Chubb Custom Insurance Company), 800.252.4670

» California Capital Insurance Company, 800.682.9255 or 800.986.9974

» California Casualty Insurance Exchange, 800.800-9410 or 866.680.5143

» California Earthquake Authority, call insurer who holds policy

» California Fair Plan, 800.339.4099

» Century National Insurance Company, 800.733.1980

» Civil Service Employees Insurance Company, 800.282.6848

» CNA Insurance Group, 877.262.2727

» California State Automobile Association, 877.422.2100 or 800.922.8228

» Electric Insurance Company, 800.227.2757

» Farmers Insurance Group (Fire Insurance Exchange, Mid-Century Insurance Company), 800.435.7764

» Fidelity National Insurance Company, 800.220.1351

» Fireman’s Fund, 888.347.3428

» First American Specialty Insurance Company, 800.346.3782

» Foremost Insurance Company, 800.527.3907

» Hartford Fire & Casualty Group (Hartford Underwriters, Hartford Casualty), 800.243.5860

» IDS Property and Casualty Insurance Company, 800.872.5246

» Kemper Independence Insurance Company, 888.252.2799, 888.227.5004, or 877.252.7878

» Lexington National Insurance Corporation, 800.931.9546; to report a claim, fax 866.603.5519 or e-mail [email protected]

» Liberty Mutual, 800.225.2467 or 800.713.7379

» Lincoln General Insurance Company, 866.367.3424

» Merastar Insurance Company, 800.637.2782

» MetLife Auto & Home, 800.854.6011, fax 866.743.1546, e-mail [email protected]

» Mercury Insurance, 888.313.6372

» National Interstate Insurance Company, 800.929.0870 or e-mail [email protected]

» Nationwide Mutual Group (AMCO Insurance Company, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company), 800.282.9445 or 800.282.1446

» Oregon Mutual Insurance Company, 800.888.2141

» Pacific Specialty Insurance Company, 800.962.1172

» Progressive Insurance Company, 800.776.4737

» Residence Mutual Insurance Company, 800.927.2142 or 800.234.2103

» Safeco Insurance Group (Safeco Insurance Company of America, Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, First National Insurance Company of America), 800.332.3226

» State Farm, 800.732.5246

» Travelers Insurance, 800.252.4633

» Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company, 888.252.2799, 888.227.5004 or 877.252.7878

» United Services Automobile Association (USAA), 800.531.8222

» Wawanesa General Insurance Company, 800.572.5246

» Western Mutual Insurance Group, 800.927.2142 or 800.234.2103

» Zurich in North American Insurance Company, 800.987.3373

Laws Protecting Disaster Victims

It is important for disaster victims to know that they will not have their policy canceled as a result of a claim. The California Department of Insurance Consumer Hotline is available to assist homeowners. Call 800.927.4357.

Home Inventory Guides

Click here for a free home inventory guide from the California Department of Insurance. The Insurance Information Network of California also has a link for home inventory software.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara