Jesusita Fire: United Way Sets Up Recovery Fund

All of the money raised will be used for long-term needs for victims of the blaze

In anticipation of the long-term recovery needs of the community affected by the Jesusita Fire, the United Way of Santa Barbara County has established the Jesusita Fire Long-Term Recovery Fund.

All of the funds raised will be used to assist victims with their long-term recovery needs after the initial disaster response has passed.

The Jesusita Fire Long-Term Recovery Fund will be based on the same model as the 1990-91 Painted Cave Fire Fund and the 2008 Santa Barbara Tea Fire Response Fund, which was established in the two days after the Tea Fire. Both previous fire funds were able to raise enough money to have a significant impact in helping residents rebuild their lives.

“Local agencies are stretched to respond to the immediate needs of this extreme disaster; however, if history has shown us anything, there will be a long road ahead for many individuals and families to recover from this devastation,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of United Way Santa Barbara County. “Previous experience has proved that planning for the long-term recovery of the community needs to begin right away, and this is a role Untied Way has been able to fill responsibly and effectively.

“The generosity of the Santa Barbara community toward our neighbors has always been overwhelming, and we believe it will be the same for this tragic disaster.”

Donation and volunteer opportunities information:

» Donations can be made to Jesusita Fire Long-Term Recovery Fund, c/o United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara 93101.

» Click here to donate online or call 805.965.8591 for more information.

» Click here for volunteer opportunities related to fire response.

— Juliana Minsky represents United Way of Santa Barbara County.