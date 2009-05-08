Jesusita Fire: Westmont Baccalaureate Relocated

Friday's ceremony and Saturday's graduation will be at La Playa Stadium

In response to the mandatory evacuation order for Montecito, Westmont College’s baccalaureate ceremony, at 5 p.m. Friday, has been moved La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College. The gates will open at 4 p.m.

No tickets are necessary for graduates or their guests attending baccalaureate. Plenty of seating is available.

Seniors can pick up caps and gowns from the Cap & Gown Truck beginning at 2 p.m. in the small parking lot to the left of the SBCC gym on Loma Alta. Seniors should arrive well before the class photo, which will take place at 4 p.m. at the patio outside the gym.

Commencement will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the stadium.

All 500 to 600 students have been evacuated from campus. Westmont has established a temporary gathering space at Reality Carpinteria, 5251 Sixth St.

In addition, college and church officials are working on temporary housing for students who are in need of a place to stay. Further details about housing will be available at the church.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.