Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:41 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Jesusita Fire: Power Company Forgives Bills

Southern California Edison offers assistance to customers

By John Britton | May 8, 2009 | 12:31 p.m.

Southern California Edison (SCE) customers whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by the recent Jesusita Fire in Santa Barbara will not have to pay for electricity used since the last bill received at those damaged residences. The utility is also offering payment arrangements to those who were indirectly affected by the fire.

“We extend our sincere sympathy to those who have been displaced by the fire, and we want to help in any way we can,” said Linda Yamauchi, manager of SCE’s Consumer Affairs department. “Anyone who needs our help should call us as soon as they are able.”

Customers who qualify for bill forgiveness are encouraged to contact SCE toll free at .800.250.7339. Other customers who need special payment arrangements should call 800.950.2356.

As the fire subsides, SCE crews and support personnel will continue round-the-clock efforts making repairs and restoring service to areas ravaged by the wildfires. 

SCE also reminds customers of these important safety tips when there is a widespread outage:

» Check on the medical needs of family and neighbors.
» Use flashlights. Do not use candles, which can start fires.
» Keep battery-powered radios with fresh batteries so they remain operable.
» Maintain at least three-quarters of a tank of gasoline in your vehicle(s). Gas station pumps do not operate during power outages.
» Have alternate, back-up arrangements in place to keep perishable food chilled and fresh in the event of prolonged outages. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible during an outage — a well-filled, unopened freezer will keep food frozen for hours without electricity.
» Never connect a portable generator directly to a power line. State law requires that customers inform SCE when a generator is being used at a home or business by calling (800) 655-4555.
» Never touch a power line suspended in the air or lying on the ground.

— John Britton is a Public Affairs Region Manager for Southern California Edison

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 