4.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Maricopa, Shakes South Coast
No injuries, damage reported in Kern County temblor
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 8, 2010 | 4:43 p.m.
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Maricopa in Kern County about 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services reported a slight tremor in the South Coast area.
According to the USGS, the quake’s epicenter was nine miles east-southeast of Maricopa and 26 miles southwest of Bakersfield — at 35.021°N, 119.253°W — at a depth of 8½ miles.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
