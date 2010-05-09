Children’s Project Gets Backing for Residential Charter School for Foster Teens

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education last week approved the charter petition for The Children’s Project Academy, clearing the way for the creation of the nation’s first residential charter school for foster teens.

“This is an important milestone toward our goal of changing outcomes for our foster youth,” said Wendy Read, Children’s Project CEO. “Foster kids often face repeated moves during their teen years. This instability affects their educational success and makes it nearly impossible to teach them the life skills they need for self-sufficiency and independence as adults.”

The Children’s Project campus will be built on 114 acres of land the foundation purchased last fall in Los Alamos. When fully operational, the boarding school will serve 120 students in grades seven through 12, and will feature teachers and foster grandparents living alongside the students to offer a strong community of support for foster teens.

“The county Board of Education’s vote is a wonderful recognition of the strong academic curriculum and program we have spent five years designing,” Read said.

With the approval of the academy charter, the Children’s Project Foundation moves into the next phase of fundraising to build the campus. The nonprofit organization needs to raise an estimated $1.5 million to reach groundbreaking next year.

“We are so grateful for the confidence our supporters have demonstrated to get us to this point,” Read said. “We own land, we have our school charter and we have conceptual plans for a green campus that preserves open space, and is integrated and aesthetically compatible with the intimate community in which it will reside.”

And the new school can’t come too soon. According to a report by the Stuart Foundation, the typical foster youth changes homes about once every six months, resulting in an average of four to six months loss in educational attainment with each move. Statistics show that 50 percent of foster youth repeat one or more grades in school, and only 50 percent of foster youth complete high school.

“When kids are removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse — through no fault of their own — and end up in the foster-care system, we owe them a better life than the one they’ve escaped,” Read said. “We have to do a better job of caring for these kids. And we think a great education in a safe and stable environment, is a good place to start.”

The mission of The Children’s Project Academy is to:

» Provide a year-round, academically rigorous program within a residential community of support, stability and continuity

» Ensure that every student will graduate with a high school diploma

» Empower every student to set and achieve the highest educational goals, and to attain vocational, social and life skills indispensable to a successful future

— Sarah de Tagyos is a Children’s Project Foundation board member.