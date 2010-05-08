Palius + O’Kelley, Formation Solutions Host New Business Seminar

For more information or to RSVP, e-mail Tony Vallejo of Palius + O’Kelley at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.683.7585 x105.

The seminar, sponsored by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce , will provide participants with information and advice about registering your new business with tax authorities; business entity selection; payroll, sales and income taxes; and bookkeeping.

Palius + O’Kelley CPAs and Formation Solutions will present a new business seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 17 at the Ramada Limited , 4770 Calle Real.

