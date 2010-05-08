Palius + O’Kelley, Formation Solutions Host New Business Seminar
Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce program gives new business owners expert advice
By Valerie Kushnerov | May 8, 2010 | 9:48 p.m.
Palius + O’Kelley CPAs and Formation Solutions will present a new business seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 17 at the Ramada Limited, 4770 Calle Real.
The seminar, sponsored by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, will provide participants with information and advice about registering your new business with tax authorities; business entity selection; payroll, sales and income taxes; and bookkeeping.
For more information or to RSVP, e-mail Tony Vallejo of Palius + O’Kelley at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.683.7585 x105.
— Valerie Kushnerov is vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.
