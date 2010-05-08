Sundowner Wind Advisory In Effect

Gusty conditions expected to last into early Sunday, with higher winds likely to develop Sunday afternoon

Gusty sundowner winds are expected this weekend along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and breezy conditions are likely to continue next week. A wind advisory has already been issued between 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that a high-pressure system to the northwest will generate gusty northerly winds through the Santa Ynez Mountains beginning late Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast with gusts up to 40 mph expected. The pattern is expected to repeat Sunday but with stronger winds.

The weather service said winds will be fairly widespread Saturday afternoon but will become focused below canyons and passes as night falls. Motorists are advised to use caution, particularly if driving high-profile vehicles. Travel along Highways 101 and 154 may be difficult, especially near the Gaviota and San Marcos passes, respectively.

The weekend forecast should see temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday, overnight lows in the upper 50s, with highs near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly clear.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs near 70. Calm winds are expected to rise to between 15 and 18 mph Monday afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.

