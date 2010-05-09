Wind Gusting to 45 mph Expected Sunday, with Gale Conditions in Channel

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph, are expected to sweep into Santa Barbara County by late morning Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday.

Gale-force northwest winds are forecast for the outer Santa Barbara Channel, with gusts of 35 knots expected Sunday. Officials warned of a high risk of rip currents as winds increase Sunday afternoon.

The winds are expected to gain velocity by late Sunday morning and continue to be gusty through canyons and passes before diminishing Monday morning. By Monday night, a new round of high winds are expected, and additional advisories may be issued.

The breezy conditions will make for tricky driving, especially for high-profile vehicles, and travel along Highways 101 and 154 may be difficult, especially near the Gaviota and San Marcos passes, respectively.

Gusty sundowners winds failed to materialize as forecast Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be near 70 on Sunday, Mother’s Day, with overnight lows in the 50s and Monday’s highs near 70.

