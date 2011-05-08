Kickbox Your Way to Better Health with the Ultimate Trimming Trend

Can you make the KUT?

If you’re up to the challenge, Martial Arts Family Fitness’ nine-week kickboxing cardio program is a safe and fun way to lose weight and get fit, just in time for summer.

Kickboxers Ultimate Training (KUT) incorporates a series of kickboxing, resistance training and core strengthening techniques into an intensive, high-energy fitness program that aims to help students shed unwanted pounds and build lean, sculptured muscles.

Students who have successfully completed the course insist the fitness program not only transformed their physical appearance but changed the way they feel about themselves.

“The KUT program has changed my life,” said Renee Takis, 40. “Not only did I receive amazing physical results, KUT has also empowered me emotionally. I lost 20 pounds and 29 inches in nine weeks.”

The program has attracted a diverse range of fitness enthusiasts, men and women, ages 16 to 65.

Michael Marzolla, 62, who completed KUT in 2005, lost 27 pounds and 29 inches of body fat and is now a full-time member at Martial Arts Family Fitness, 122 E. Gutierrez St. Marzolla said he enjoys the family atmosphere and noncompetitive environment.

“There’s not a lot of people in spandex trying to pick up on each other,” said Marzolla. “People here are seriously interested in trying to stay healthy.”

Instructors who are certified martial artists are the key to the program’s overall success, said Melodee Meyer, co-founder of the KUT program.

“As a martial artist, we learn how to use our minds and tune into our bodies, increasing intensity with breath,” she said.

Meyer explained that most people utilize external motivation, a technique commonly applied in regular aerobic classes in which clients are encouraged to increase intensity to elevate their heart rates. While the acceleration of movement will elevate the heart rate, it can also increase the chance of injury or exercising outside the fat burning zone.

“The motivation is internal breathing, not external speed,” said Meyer. “KUT instructors teach students how to manifest intensity from the inside.”

KUT classes are six days a week and 45 minutes long. Each class alternates daily between cardio kickboxing and upper- and lower-body power-band resistance training that allows the body adequate rest and recovery, and also helps to reduce the likeliness of injury.

KUT is a gentle introduction to the power of martial arts and a practice that builds confidence, self esteem and self empowerment, said Meyer, who has a master’s degree in spiritual psychiatry.

“Our instructors strive to instill a positive Black Belt attitude to each student that says, ‘Yes I can’,” she said.

Planning and goal setting is an essential tool for KUT students and also contributes to overall success. Students are provided workbooks to create individual fitness goals for themselves and to document daily workout experiences. Every three weeks, KUT participants attend a fitness evaluation to determine their progression, strength and fitness level.

Samantha Bean, 26, who is scheduled to have her first fitness evaluation, said she is not sure how many pounds she has lost so far but she is definitely tightening up.

Participants are also encouraged to plan a daily menu, which consist of three meals and three snacks incorporating portions of carbohydrates, protein and vegetables from the KUT nutrition food list.

“Enrolling in KUT gives a student the opportunity to adopt new, healthful habits,” said Meyer.

The KUT nine-week program has been offered to the community year-round, for under $400 since the Martial Arts Family Fitness was founded in 2002.

Although many people join the program to lose weight, KUT actually is a wellness program that students can continue long after the nine weeks are over, according to Meyer.

“There is always a challenge ahead,” she said. “We help students achieve their goals and then set new ones. The learning well is deep.”

Click here for more information on Martial Arts Family Fitness, or call 805.963.6233. Like Martial Arts Family Fitness on Facebook. And follow MAFF on Twitter: @MAFFsb.

Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .