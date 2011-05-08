Paul Burri: Killing of Osama bin Laden No Cause for Celebration

Justice has been done, but it's sad that we have to resort to such tactics

A friend just sent me one of those email recordings (or whatever you call them) of what is supposed to be the most recent, most popular cell phone ring tone. It’s a 10-second recording of which you hear a Muslim chant interrupted by two rifle shots and then a patriotic song. He ended his message saying, “I like it. How about you?”

My answer follows.

No, Peter, I do not like it. I do not think that the killing of Osama bin Laden is a laughing matter. I do not agree that it is something to be celebrated. I do not agree with the people gathered in front of the White House celebrating, waving flags and cheering at the news of his death. I think their joyful celebrating is unseemly and inappropriate.

For Americans to celebrate like that puts us in the same category with the screaming, flag-waving, celebrating half-savages — and that’s what they are — who do the same thing while dragging the dead bodies of American soldiers down the street or hanging their burned bodies from bridges. Some celebration.

Aren’t we better than that? Are we or are we not a Christian nation that purports to believe in love, forgiveness and the ultimate justice of a higher power? (And you don’t necessarily have to be a formal Christian to have similar beliefs.)

Yes, I believe that there are some acts that are unforgivable and perhaps have some justification (or rationalization) for human retribution, such as the Holocaust or Rwandan genocide or a thousand other unforgivable individual or collective acts over the centuries.

But when we wreak our own justice on the monsters who perpetrate those acts, we should have feelings not of joy but — at the most — solemn, sober satisfaction that, in our own eyes at least, justice has been done. And supreme sadness that we still haven’t found a better way to eliminate cruelty, brutality and viciousness. Or that it still exists.

I am sad that I live in a world where we have to kill each other to settle our differences.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .