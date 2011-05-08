Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:54 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Doles Out Dictionaries to 11 Local Schools

Teams of Rotarians distribute 750 dictionaries as part of popular partnership program for third-graders

By Betsy Munroe for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | May 8, 2011 | 5:25 p.m.

Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently teamed in pairs to distribute almost 750 dictionaries to local third-grade students.

The 11 elementary schools that participated in this program are Adelante Charter, Franklin, Harding University Partnership, Monroe, Open Alternative, Peabody Charter, Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Community Academy and Washington schools in the Santa Barbara School District, and Hope and Monte Vista schools in the Hope Elementary School District.

The Rotary dictionary program began in 2008 with then-Rotary president Dennis Johns. RCSBS members decided that rather than giving gifts to the weekly speakers they would use those funds to help purchase dictionaries. A Rotary District 5240 Simplified Grant helps underwrite the purchase of the dictionaries. Each speaker who visits Rotary receives a card stating that 15 dictionaries will be provided to local third-graders with their name in the books.

To date, RCSBS has distributed nearly 2,900 dictionaries to local schools, and the project has been well received by the students and the schools.

Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

