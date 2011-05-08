Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players to Perform Bruckner Quintet

The “Chamber Players” ensemble of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will conclude the organization’s 2010-2011 season with a concert of chamber music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fleischmann Auditorium of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The Chamber Orchestra invites us to make an evening of it, under the motto of a “Musical Exploration Experience Dinner” at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road. As the Chamber Orchestra puts it, “The evening will start out with a very elegant dinner catered by Rincon Catering and Touring & Tasting Magazine, served to you in the loggia section of Fleischmann Auditorium. It will be followed by film clips from the acclaimed documentary, In Search of Mozart, by international award-winning filmmaker Phil Grabsky. Mr. Grabsky will explain what went into making this insightful film and after the concert will participate in a Q&A session with Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama and the musicians while we enjoy dessert.” The dinner and other events surrounding the concert will begin at 5:45 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Yardi Systems Inc.

The Chamber Players performing at the concert will be Amy Hershberger and Julie Rogers, violins; Ohyama and Michael Lieberman, violas; and Paula Fehrenbach, cello. They will perform the “Duo for Violin and Viola in Bb-Major K. 424,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the “Quintet for Strings in F-Major” (1879) by Anton Bruckner.

A Bruckner chamber composition? Seems like an oxymoron, doesn’t it? Yet the four-movement “Quintet” is a lovely work, managing to be intimate and spacious at the same time. The first movement is marked “allegro” (fast), although few will find it so. If you have ever heard the opening movement of Arnold Schoenberg’s “String Quartet No.2 in f#-minor, Opus 10,” you may note a similar spaciousness (but I don’t want to scare you off, so if you haven’t heard the Schoenberg, forget I said anything).

The liner notes of the only recording I own of the Bruckner, issued by Vox in 1950, say that “The quintet ... is, unfortunately, the only chamber work of Anton Bruckner.” Bruckner was rather obscure in those days, and his stock did not rise until the 1960s, on the coat-tails of the Gustav Mahler revival. Yet, by one of those piquant coincidences that plague writers making dogmatic pronouncements like that, it was in the same year of 1950 that members of the Koeckert Quartet discovered in Munich the manuscript of a Bruckner String Quartet, composed in 1862. Since then, two more chamber works have surfaced: the “Abendklänge (Evening Sounds) in e-minor for Violin and Piano,” from 1866; and the “Intermezzo in d-minor for String Quintet,” from 1879. (Joseph Hellmesberger, for whom Bruckner wrote the “f-minor Quintet,” complained in rehearsal that its scherzo was too hard to play, and the composer wrote the Intermezzo as a substitute. Hellmesberger decided that he could play the scherzo, after all.)

Tickets for the concert, dinner, film and private Q&A are $125. Space is limited, so call 805.966.2441 to make your reservations. Tickets to the concert are $32, and are available from 805.966.2441 or at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .