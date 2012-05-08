Ben Diener, M.D., Joins CALM Board of Trustees

CALM is pleased to announce that Ben Diener, M.D., has joined the CALM Board of Trustees.

Diener is an internal medicine physician at Sansum Clinic, having completed his residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He also spent time working at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Diener is a Santa Barbara native and graduated from Cate School. He attended Carleton College in Minnesota and Saint Louis University for medical school.

Diener and his wife, Molly, enjoy running, home improvements, and spending time in and around the ocean.



“Through my work at Sansum, I’m able to care for the patients that come to me. And now through CALM, I hope to reach out further into the community and help those who need it the most,” Diener said. “Children are the future, and yet their voices often go unheard, so it is important that an organization like CALM speaks up for them. I’m proud to be part of their team, standing up against child abuse in our community.”



CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

Since its inception, CALM has touched the lives of more than 100,000 children. Last year alone it served more than 5,000 clients. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.