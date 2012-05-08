Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to ‘Celebration of Robotics’ with D’Penguineers

Members of Team 1717 will talk about their season and answer questions from the audience during Friday's free event

By Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Public Relations & Event Reporting Team | May 8, 2012 | 1:42 p.m.

To commemorate the D’Penguineers and provide a recap of the highlights of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s progress, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation will host the annual Celebration of Robotics from 7 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday, May 11, in the Dos Pueblos Elings Performing Arts Center.

Students will be on stage to give a formal presentation and answer any questions from the audience. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this event, which will feature the students detailing the build and design process, presenting each of the robot’s mechanisms, demonstrating the robot and speaking about their experiences as D’Penguineers. Admission to the event is free.

For the past four months, the 32 members of Team 1717 and their mentors spent countless hours working on their creation. The grueling six-week build season was filled with many long nights to finalize their robot.

Even after the build season, the D’Penguineers dedicated their time to building a replica practice robot and upgrading mechanisms in the weeks between competitions. The Lindsay Rose’s accomplishments serve as testaments to the hard work and dedication that each member of Team 1717 invested in the robot.

Last week, Team 1717, the D’Penguineers, Dos Pueblos High School’s FIRST Robotics Team, finished off their competition season with a semifinals finish in the Newton Division at the World Championships in St. Louis. However, according to a database that takes into account every quantifiable aspect of a robot’s performance and calculates Offensive Power Ratings, a measure of a robot’s scoring capabilities, Team 1717’s Lindsay Rose is ranked No. 1 in the world out of 2,300 teams.

» Click here for more information on the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

» Click here for more information on the DPEA Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Public Relations & Event Reporting Team includes Jeff Gau, Sepideh Parhami, Phillip Hodgson, Justin Morris, Parker Olson, Chloe Warinner and Danielle Tisdale.

