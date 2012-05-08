Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: The Go-Go’s Still Have the Beat

All-girl band rocks the Chumash Casino like it was 1981

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 8, 2012 | 5:33 p.m.

To the delight of the audience at their concert last Thursday night at the Chumash Casino, The Go-Go’s showed they still have the chops and charm that made them one of the most popular bands in the early-MTV era.

This was the first show of their Ladies Gone Wild!! mini-tour, featuring all of the still go-go-gorgeous and oh so go-go-good members of their classic lineup: Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Jane Wiedlin (rhythm guitar and vocals), Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Kathy Valentine (sparkly silver bass and vocals) and Gina Schock (drums).

The show kicked off strong with their hit song “Vacation,” and from the familiar opening line “Can’t seem to get my mind off of you,” it was clear that we were in for a super-fun time.

They played the bulk of their outstanding 1981 debut Beauty and the Beat, including choice album cuts such as the rocking “Tonite,” the power pop nugget “How Much More,” the trippy “Lust to Love,” the kiss-off “Fading Fast” and “This Town” with comparatively edgier lyrics such as “We’re all dreamers — we’re all whores / Discarded stars / Like worn out cars / Litter the streets of this town.”

Also on the program was Carlisle’s first solo hit, “Mad About You,” which was “hijacked” by the band; the Sparks song “Cool Places,” which originally had guest vocals by Wiedlin; and covers of “Cool Jerk” and The Rolling Stones’ “Mother’s Little Helper.”

While the lyrics “What a drag it is getting old” of the latter song might seem appropriate for a band whose prime was three decades ago, they certainly aren’t slowing down. In fact, if this is what it’s like to “get old,” sign me up!

The highlight came when the venue opened up the front area so fans could get close to the band for the infectious hit songs “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” which still sound fun and fresh all these years later.

For an encore, the rest of the band playfully pushed Carlisle out in a plastic dumpster, then they revisited their punk rock roots with a dramatic cover of The Shangri-Las’ “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” and their early song “Fun With Ropes.” They closed with their later pop hit “Head Over Heels.”

The Go-Go’s may have first sang “We Got the Beat” a long, long time ago, but, delightfully, they still have it. Way to go wild, ladies!

Setlist

Vacation
Tonite
How Much More
Get Up and Go
Mad About You
Lust to Love
Mother’s Little Helper (Rolling Stones cover)
Automatic
Fading Fast
Cool Jerk (Capitols cover)
Cool Places (Sparks song)
This Town
Unforgiven
Our Lips Are Sealed
Skidmarks On My Heart
We Got the Beat

Encore

Remember (Walking in the Sand) (Shangri-Las cover)
Fun With Ropes
Head Over Heels

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

