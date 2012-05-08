Laguna Blanca Inducts New Members Into Cum Laude Society

Students are honored for outstanding academic achievement, as well as good citizenship and character

Laguna Blanca Upper School students put on their best dress for the third annual Cum Laude Society Induction Ceremony last Thursday.

In the Spaulding Auditorium, the newest members of its prestigious organization were honored. Cum Laude Society membership is considered the highest scholastic recognition at independent schools nationwide, and Laguna Blanca School is one of only 30 schools in California authorized to admit new members.

In addition to outstanding academic achievement, there is an expectation that inductees also stand as models of good citizenship and character. Chapters are permitted to admit no more than 20 percent of a graduating class, 10 percent of whom may be admitted at the conclusion of his or her junior year. The Laguna Blanca chapter requires that a student be enrolled at Laguna for two years before they are eligible for induction.

At the ceremony, Headmaster Paul Slocombe shared the history and significance of Cum Laude and introduced faculty members of Cum Laude. Alumnus and keynote speaker David Bradley, class of 1999, reflected on his time at Laguna and shared some sage advice — good enough to write down — with the Upper School students. Among some of his secrets to creating opportunities — work hard, make positive impressions and network.

Cum Laude members inducted as juniors — Alex Greer, Cameron Platt and Justin Shand (Lauren Alef not present) — provided personalized and often punchy remarks for each 2012 inductee and welcomed them into the society. Slocombe and college counselor Karl Revells concluded the ceremony by presenting the new inductees with pins and certificates.

Congratulations to the new members of the prestigious Cum Laude Society.

» Class of 2012: Austin Abrams, Tanner Dalton, Jessica Davis, Marisa Hutton, Troy Ritter

» Class of 2013: Daria Etezadi, Alex Hawker, Brendon Nylen

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.