Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Solutions to Problems Between Cottage Hospital, Community

By Dana Schorr | May 8, 2012 | 2:37 p.m.

Madam mayor and City Council members,

My previous letter to the City Council was a list of complaints that many of us are having with Cottage Hospital. This letter is a list of solutions.

These are ideas that may need modifications to make them viable. We do not expect to have everything our way — hopefully Cottage Hospital does not expect to have everything their way.

» 1. Written guidelines — All guidelines in writing so we have assurance our lives are not at the whim of future hospital executives. There should be a mechanism to override in special emergencies.

» 2. Ombudsman — Full-time person who can be contacted by neighbors to solve problems with the hospital. This person must have the power, clout and access to the decision-makers to facilitate the solving of any issue.

» 3. Regional advisory board — A group of citizens who will work with Cottage so it better serves the broader community. This board should include members from specific communities, such as seniors, Mexican, black, etc., who are chosen by each community.

» 4. Impacted area advisory group — Specific to those living within two blocks of Cottage and are specifically impacted by its operations. Chosen by the neighborhood.

» 5. Board members — Three local residents on the hospital Board of Directors to ensure that local needs are considered at all times.

» 6. Delivery services — Limit delivery services by vendors to normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» 7. Property tax re-assessment — There is evidence from other cities demonstrating that property values go down under and near flight paths. The City Council should authorize a re-assessment of all property that is affected. The percentage reduction should apply to all units regardless of Proposition 13 status.

» 8. Helipad

A. Definition of emergency and trauma: 1) Not all life-threatening illnesses or trauma need immediate attention; 2) we need definitions of which traumas and illnesses must have direct helicopter transfer to the hospital and which types an alternative form of transportation would be satisfactory.

B. Hours — Possibly different standards for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

C. Limit market area: 1) How far away can the hospital receive helicopter patients?; 2) can patients from San Luis Obispo and Ventura go to other hospitals without risking danger to the patient? SLO can go to San Francisco and Ventura to Los Angeles, for example.

D. Types of aircraft — Some are noisier than others. Prohibit the nosier ones.

E. Flight path restrictions: 1) Restricted weather — FAA regulations restrict landing in populated areas under certain weather conditions. Allow landing only when weather permits flight path between Pueblo and Junipero streets. 2) Altitude — Increase the altitude and possible other technical flight patterns to minimize noise.

F. Noise Reduction and Mitigation Program: 1) Similar to other hospitals, including UCSF in San Francisco; 2) undertake an acoustic survey to determine the noise levels in various areas of the neighborhood to provide accurate data that could be used to determine further mitigation and reduction measures.

» 9. Child care center

A. Modify the hours of outdoor operation.

B. Modify the location on the property that noisy activities can take place.

C. Fix the fence surrounding the Child Care Facility and provide soundproofing.

» 10. Retrofit fund — The hospital will provide funding for residents within a specific area for retro fitting property when necessary to mitigate noise and other problems caused by the hospital.

Dana Schorr
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 