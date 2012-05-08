Letter to the Editor: Education Foundation Urges Yes Vote on Measures W, X

On behalf of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and our Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to say how pleased we are to support ballot Measures W and X that will provide dedicated local funding for our schools.

Since 2008, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has been responsible for running the advocacy campaign for the revenue measures placed on the ballot by the Santa Barbara Unified School District, which have generated over $116 million in funding for our students and classrooms. This is money that cannot be taken by the state and is dedicated to local projects and educational enhancements that would not otherwise be available to our students.

To ensure that the money is well spent, SBEF serves on the citizen oversight committees and reviews the annual reports.

On June 5, our community has the opportunity to continue the local dedicated funding from Measures H and I that voters overwhelmingly supported four years ago. Your yes vote on Measures W and X will provide educational enhancements to more than 15,000 students in the district and will generate over $16 million to our classrooms. None of the funds will be spent on administrator salaries, and a senior exemption is available.

There is no greater priority than investing in our children. Supporting education in these tough times shows our commitment to the future of our community. Please join the Santa Barbara Education Foundation in supporting reduced class sizes, enhanced math and foreign language, music and the arts, and vocational training for job preparedness by voting yes on Measures W and X.

Margie Yahyavi, executive director

Santa Barbara Education Foundation