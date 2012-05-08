Volunteers Sought for Maintenance Project at Carpinteria State Beach

Materials and training will be provided for repairing and repainting wooden screens

The California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions Program is seeking volunteers to help repair and repaint wooden screens at Carpinteria State Beach, located 12 miles south of Santa Barbara.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 11. Materials and training will be provided.

Chipotle has graciously offered to donate lunch for this event. Volunteers are asked to register for the work day through the Park Champions Program website by clicking here. Volunteers who register online will be sent an email with details about the work day.

The Park Champions Program was founded in response to unprecedented budget cuts facing our state parks, with 70 state parks on a list to close this summer. The volunteer program provides consistent, sustainable, ongoing volunteer support to park staff. Projects range from fence and bridge construction to invasive plant removal, trail building, park beautification and other maintenance projects.

In addition to seeking volunteers who can help out on a one-time basis, the program plans to hold a leadership training to empower a core group of volunteers with the skills to help plan and lead future Park Champions events in the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas.

For more information about volunteer leadership opportunities or regarding this upcoming work day, email program coordinator Phoebe Oelheim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Phoebe Oelheim is a Park Champions Program coordinator for the California State Parks Foundation.