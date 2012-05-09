Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Network Hardware Resale Expanding NetSure Service

Goleta-based company's customizable approach replaces a customer’s networking equipment in four hours.

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 9, 2012 | 12:11 a.m.

Network Hardware Resale has announced it will boost its network stability with hardware maintenance and support service NetSure™ 4HR.

The Goleta-based reseller buys and sells new and pre-owned equipment, including Cisco, and offers network management solutions. It’s expanding the NetSure Maintenance Program that utilizes global distribution centers to replace a customer’s critical networking equipment in four hours. NHR can replace both legacy and new generation networking equipment made by OEMs including Cisco, Juniper, Brocade/Foundry and Dell.

Each of the NetSure™ Maintenance Program options feature 24/7 global technical support, access to Cisco-certified technicians and the ability to use the NetSure™ Portal - a Web-based contract management tool – at a savings of 50-90% over comparable coverage from traditional OEMs.

NHR has offered the NetSure™ Maintenance Program since 2008 and customers can choose several NetSure™ options to purchase and what equipment they want to have covered by the product. For instance, some customers may choose to only cover a portion of their network with NetSure™ and keep the rest under an OEM’s maintenance and support offering.

“For IT directors looking to cut costs and avoid rigid OEM contracts without sacrificing the quality, scope and responsiveness of their network coverage, NetSure™ 4HR emerges as a comprehensive solution resulting in less downtime and quicker response times than ever before,” he said.

NetSure covers every generation of equipment, similar to what NHR carries, which will help customers protect more effectively against network downtime, according to Sheldon.

“As the IT environment becomes increasingly complex, network maintenance providers will need to bring the tools and response times customers are looking for to solve business-critical networking issues,” said Rob Brothers, IDC’s Software and Hardware Support Services research program director. “The service providers that rise to the top will have feature-rich product sets that are cost effective and flexible. These solutions will not always come from the vendor alone; companies like NHR are developing solutions that can help businesses with their global network issues.”

NHR has grown from a $20 million company in 2000 to now, employing more than 300 workers worldwide and carrying more than $200 million in inventory. It expanded into 41,228 square feet of office space at 6500 Hollister Ave. in Goleta early last year, relocating its headquarters from 26 Castilian Drive. The company also added 57,600 square feet of industrial space at 80 Coromar Drive.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

