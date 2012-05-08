Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Nonprofit Office Space Available Through City Parks & Recreation

Vacancies include the Westside Community Center and Franklin Neighborhood Center

By Mark Alvarado for the City of Santa Barbara | May 8, 2012 | 1:12 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is seeking a nonprofit agency or organization to provide services to low-income and underserved populations at two community centers.

Office vacancies include:

» Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. — 495 square feet of office space and 82 square feet of allocated common space, for a total of 578 square feet.

» Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St. — 552 square feet of office space and 145 square feet of allocated common space, for a total of 697 square feet. This location has the option to split the office, creating two smaller leased areas.

The ADA-accessible facilities are located in the West Downtown and Eastside neighborhoods and are within easy access to bus lines, including the State and Milpas street areas. Utilities, limited custodial services, and grounds and building maintenance are included. Telephone and cable services are not included. Large and smaller meeting rooms are available for tenant use. Adequate staff and client parking are available on site. With City Council approval, effective July 1, the lease rate will be $1.17 per square foot and will be billed monthly.

Nonprofit agencies or organizations interested in viewing and/or applying for any of these office spaces should contact contact Mark Alvarado, Neighborhood & Outreach Services senior supervisor, at 805.897.2560. The deadline to provide a letter of interest and application is May 31 and must be mailed to Alvarado at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

— Mark Alvarado is a senior supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara Neighborhood & Outreach Services.

