Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Retirement Will Have to Wait for Departing Hancock College President José Ortiz

After seven years at the helm, he is heading north to take the job of chancellor for the Peralta Community College District

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | May 9, 2012 | 8:04 p.m.

José Ortiz figured he’d eventually retire as president/superintendent of Allan Hancock College.

José Ortiz
José Ortiz

“I really didn’t think I’d be going to another job after this,” Ortiz said Wednesday, the day it was announced he is leaving the job he’s held for the last seven years to become chancellor of the Peralta Community College District. “I really wanted to retire here.”

But the Peralta district, based in Oakland, decided Ortiz was their man.

“They kind of recruited me and chased me,” Ortiz said, adding that the opportunity to be close to his family, especially his grandchildren, was a big factor in his decision to leave.

Ortiz, 63, was appointed Tuesday night as chancellor of the Peralta district, which has an enrollment of 30,000 students.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life being here at Hancock,” Ortiz said. “I never thought I’d leave. I was not looking for a job. They came looking for me.”

Ortiz called the decision to leave “bittersweet,” noting the strong connection he’s made with the college and the community.

The Peralta district includes Berkeley City College, the College of Alameda, and Laney and Merritt colleges in Oakland. Ortiz formerly served as a vice president at Laney College.

Hancock serves more than 11,500 credit students and 5,500 noncredit students each semester. The college district spans 3,000 square miles in northern Santa Barbara County, and includes college campuses or centers in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Solvang and at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Ortiz said he feels the passage of Measure I, a $180 million bond measure, in 2006, was his greatest accomplishment at Hancock.

“When the board made the determination to go after the bond, I was still very green…” Ortiz said. “So I took it upon myself to be the lead for the campaign for that bond…I took advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the community.”

Looking forward, Ortiz said he believes the greatest challenge facing Hancock involves accreditation — something that many college across the state are struggling with.

Ortiz has served as an educational administrator at several institutions of higher learning, including Laney College in Oakland and Solano Community College in Fairfield; Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.; the University of Maryland, University College; and the University of Puerto Rico, Bayamon.

He holds a doctorate degree in education policy, planning and administration from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s degree in teaching English

“We have had seven great years with Dr. Ortiz,” Bernard “Bee Jay” Jones, president of the Hancock board of trustees, said in the statement. “He has been a tremendous leader and has done an excellent job of representing Allan Hancock College in our community.”

Turning a bit wistful, Ortiz said he will miss many things about Hancock, but mostly the people.

I’m going to miss the students, the interaction with them and the staff…” he said. “I really enjoy interacting with them.”

Ortiz said the Hancock board of trustees will meet Thursday in closed session to discuss how to go about replacing him. He added that appointment of an interim president is likely.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 