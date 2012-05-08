Grammy-Winning Phoenix Boys Choir to Perform in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus welcomes the Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Boys Choir for a concert from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 20 in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome, with all proceeds going to the SB Children’s Chorus Scholarship Fund.

For more information, click here or call 805.512.9840.

Since 1948, the Phoenix Boys Choir has provided top-quality music education for boys ages 7 to 14 and lively entertainment for audiences around the world. The choir has been under the baton of Artistic Director Georg Stangelberger since 1999.

Each season, 25 to 30 singers from the more than 125-member Phoenix Boys Choir are selected for membership in the Town Choir. Ranging from 9 to 14 years of age, these singers come from all parts of the Phoenix area and are the second-ranking choir of the organization. The Town Choir joins the Tour Choir on all season concerts and is the lead choir on the organization’s Showcase Concert.

Touring mainly through the neighboring states of Arizona, the Town Choir has visited New Mexico, California, Utah and Nevada, but also Texas, Alabama, Maryland and Georgia. The Phoenix Boys Choir guarantees every member a world-class music education and one of the most significant experiences of his life. Currently, there are about 125 young boys and men participating.

The Phoenix Boys Choir will also perform in Pasadena on May 16, North Fresno on May 17, Yosemite on May 18 and Santa Maria on May 19.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.