Get Paid to Recycle Your Old Refrigerator or Freezer

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Co., the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County, are hosting free refrigerator pickup days on Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20.

All South Coast residents and businesses interested in replacing their older working refrigerator or freezer with a more energy-efficient appliance or disposing of a spare are encouraged to register.

In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, SCE will also pay $35 for a refrigerator and $35 for a freezer. Old appliances are dismantled at a recycling center, where the metals and refrigerants are removed in an environmentally safe manner.

The pickup event is one of many SCE programs hosted by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership to help the region shift toward more energy-efficient technologies.

To participate in the pickup, residents and businesses can click here to register or call 800.234.9722. SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Participants will then receive a $35 check in the mail. Customers who cannot participate on that day can arrange a pickup and receive their incentive by calling 800.234.9722 or clicking here.

To qualify, refrigerators or freezers must be in working (e.g., cooling) order, between 10 and 32 cubic feet in size, and located at a valid SCE billing address within the SCE territory. Pickup and incentive are limited to a total of two refrigerator or freezer units per location per year.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.0583 x100.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing SCEEP.