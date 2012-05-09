Santa Barbara School District Rescinds 34 Layoff Notices

The Santa Barbara Unified School District rescinded layoff notices Tuesday night for about 34 positions from savings negotiated with the district’s labor bargaining units.

The positions coming back include math, English/theater, social sciences, biology, health, physical education and child development staff members.

The board already rescinded 22 elementary school layoff notices from savings through an early retirement incentive program, for which 59 employees have signed up so far.

In March, 124 permanent and temporary staff members were given layoff or reduction-in-force notices, and the temporary teachers are still in limbo about having jobs for the 2012-13 school year.

With the seven furlough days negotiated with the district’s unions, the school year will be 175 days for students instead of 180, starting Aug. 27 and ending May 30 instead of going into June. Year-round schools are also impacted, with their years running from July 16 to May 30.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.