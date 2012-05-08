Workshop for Summer Solstice Parade Opens Friday

The 2012 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Workshop Open House, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 11 at 515 Garden St., is the official opening of the workshop for this year’s parade, which begins at noon June 23.

The workshop is in a new space while the regular location is used as a construction staging area for the city water processing plant, according to Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton. Local businessman Alan Macy has donated the space to Solstice this year.

Those who attend the workshop can meet the artists, costumers, mask makers and technical staff and see what is planned for the Solstice Parade. This year’s posters and T-shirts will be available for purchase at the workshop open house, and there will be light refreshments.

“Imaginations are being expanded by our theme of ‘Fantasy’ this year, and there will be some fantastic ensembles and floats,” Bratton said.

Starting Friday, the workshop will be open to the public with regular hours of 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On May 19, a Solstice Rummage Sale is planned for 9 a.m. to noon, before the workshop that day, to raise funds for the organization.

“It will be a fun day of bargains — costumes, tools and props,” Bratton said.

For more information, call the Solstice office at 805.965.3396.

If someone has some of the supplies needed at the workshop, they can bring them to the sale to barter for “Solstice Ducats,” and use them or their dollars to buy items in the rummage sale. A list of needed art supplies and materials is on the Solstice website by clicking here.

The Solstice Festival in Alameda Park extends over three days, June 22-24. It opens at 4 p.m. June 22 at the park, with theatrical and musical entertainment until 9 p.m. The festival resumes at noon June 23 with entertainment until 8 p.m.

The Solstice Children’s Festival is open June 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m. with a variety of family and children’s activities, free art projects, booths and musical entertainment.

On June 24, live entertainment will be performed from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the main stage. Soft jazz music will be featured. Entertainment will be performed on the children’s stage from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Arts and crafts booths, food booths, and beer and wine garden will be open for all three days of the festival.

The Solstice celebration has grown into Santa Barbara’s largest arts event. It draws more than 100,000 spectators from around the world, with more than 1,200 parade participants. As a 501(c)3, nonprofit community organization, Solstice Celebration has become a year-round organization, bringing the community together through the arts.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.