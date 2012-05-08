Two Men Jailed After Allegedly Stealing Laptop

Police trace suspects to Lompoc hotel, where both are apprehended after brief chase

Two Bay Area men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and other charges after they allegedly stole a laptop computer from a man waiting at a bus stop, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Royce Lamont Colvin, 23, and Darius Michael Brown, 21, were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and related charges, said police Sgt. Chuck Strange.

The incident occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Monday at a bus stop in the 1500 block of North H Street, Strange said.

The suspects told the victim they had a weapon and would hurt him if he did not give up the computer, Stange said, adding that they took it forcibly after a brief struggle.

The suspects fled in a car that turned out to be a rental out of San Francisco, and was traced to a local hotel, Strange said.

Lompoc officers staked out the hotel, and observed the suspects exiting a room with the laptop in hand. After a brief foot pursuit, in which one of the suspects discarded a loaded handgun, both were taken into custody, Strange said.

The computer, a handgun, ammunition and a small amount of cocaine were recovered by officers, Strange said, adding that Brown is a wanted parolee.

