Goleta Family School Holding Reduce & Reuse Rummage Sale

Goleta Family School will celebrate spring with a Reduce & Reuse Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the school, 711 Ribera Drive in Goleta.

In an era when standardized tests and No Child Left Behind rule, Goleta Family School (an alternative program of the Goleta Union School District) retains the old-fashioned values of the one-room schoolhouse.

With 60 K-6 students in three multi-age classrooms, this school reminds us of the true goal of school: to educate the whole child.

In addition to excellence in the “Three Rs,” Goleta Family School students learn about attentive listening, arts and the outdoors. Families participate extensively, both in the classroom and organizing community events like this one.

GFS students, parents and teachers will come together on May 25 to create an Earth-friendly shopping experience for the local community.

Feel free to stop by and choose from an assortment of children’s clothing, books, games, toys, sporting goods and more. All proceeds will benefit Goleta Family School.

— Kelly Fouch is a Goleta Family School parent.