Hospice of Santa Barbara Exhibit Showcases Local Artist Teresa McNeil MacLean

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | May 8, 2013 | 4:58 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes Santa Ynez artist Teresa McNeil MacLean, who will display her art in the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and cheese open house reception for the new exhibit.

McNeil MacLean has perfected her unique technique working with colored pencils. Motivated by love of natural places, she paints landscapes as remembered by the mind’s eye. Her artistic goal is to honor the spirit of each site while sharing her celebration of wilderness, creative composition, form and color.

McNeil MacLean’s artwork is in collections in North and South America and in Europe, and has appeared in more than 20 solo exhibits, more than 20 juried or invitational shows as well, plus several books on colored pencil art.

She belongs to the Santa Barbara Art Association (since 1981), the Artists’ Guild of the Santa Ynez Valley (since 1987) and is a Signature as well as Lifetime Member of the Colored Pencil Society of America.

McNeil MacLean will donate a portion of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.

Wine, refreshments, cheese and music will be provided at the open house reception. Ellen Beckerman will play celtic harp at the open house.

McNeil MacLean’s exhibition will be on display at the Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara through July.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

